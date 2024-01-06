Collins racked up 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 126-97 loss to the Celtics.

It was the 10th time this season Collins has registered a double-double. His low minutes were partially due to foul trouble, but mostly due to the Jazz being down by 30 points heading into the fourth quarter. Collins is averaging 13.7 points per game this season, although his 47.6 percent shooting is a career-low for the veteran forward out of Wake Forest.