Collins notched 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 138-133 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Collins was efficient in this win and missed just two shots from the field en route to a solid outing. Collins is set to open the season as Utah's starting power forward and could also see time at center in small-ball lineups. Either way, he should have more touches -- thus translating to better overall numbers -- than during his final year with Atlanta.