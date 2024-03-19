Collins is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Monday's game against Minnesota.

Collins was visibly shaken up after attempting to contest an Anthony Edwards' dunk-of-the-year submission. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Oklahoma City, but his status for the remainder of the week could be entirely determined by if he is concussed. In his stead, Walker Kessler is likely due for more minutes, while Luka Samanic could re-enter the rotation and the versatility of Taylor Hendricks may be leaned on.