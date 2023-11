Collins closed Friday's 127-121 victory over Memphis with 18 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and four blocks over 38 minutes.

Collins had just three blocks across nine games before tallying four Friday. His three triples were also a season-high. The big man has been struggling in the rebounding department recently but finding other ways to contribute. He is now averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 triples across 31.1 minutes in 10 games this season.