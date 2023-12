Collins (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nets.

Collins has been absent from his team's last four contests as a result of a non-COVID illness, but the Jazz have since reported that he'll be available to take the floor Monday evening. He'll be on a minutes restriction, per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, so Simone Fontecchio could continue to see an uptick in playing time while Collins regains his conditioning following the illness.