Collins closed with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

Collins has now shot over 50 percent from the field in each of his last five appearances, hitting the 15-point mark four times in that span and looking like a reliable offensive weapon, though in a secondary role behind established go-to threats such as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and even Jordan Clarkson. Collins has started in each of Utah's last 10 games, averaging 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while the Jazz have gone 7-3 in that stretch.