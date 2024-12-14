Collins supplied 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-126 loss to the Suns.

The veteran big led Utah's starters in scoring on the night as he stayed hot from three-point range. Collins has drained at least three treys in four of the last five games, averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.2 blocks over that stretch while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and a stunning 66.7 percent (16-for-24) from downtown.