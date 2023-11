Collins chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 loss to the Lakers.

Collins has scored exactly 15 points in each of his last three outings but failed to secure his fourth straight double-double. Collins is averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.6 minutes across his last five appearances.