Collins amassed 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Bulls.

Collins turned in his best scoring mark of the season and did so an efficient manner. The 27-year-old also picked up his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, with both taking place within the last week. Outside of his impressive production as a scorer and on the glass, Collins has been sharp from the charity stripe, knocking down 20 of 21 attempts (95.2 percent) through his first seven appearances of the year.