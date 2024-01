Collins produced 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-109 win over the 76ers.

Collins has now registered double-digit points in each of his last five games while shooting 50 percent or better over the last four. He's averaging 15.8 points on 63.6 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 22.8 minutes per game in four games in January.