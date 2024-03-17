Collins (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Collins sat out of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves for rest purposes, but he will return to the lineup Monday. The 26-year-old pro is averaging 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.