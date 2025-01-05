Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Magic due to a personal matter, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins returned to action during the first leg of the club's back-to-back set in Saturday's win over the Heat following a five-game absence due to a left hip contusion. He finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes while seemingly avoiding any setbacks with the hip, though he'll ultimately sit out Sunday for an unrelated reason. Collins will be joined on the sideline Sunday by Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot), opening up several minutes for some of the Jazz's supporting players.