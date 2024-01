Collins registered 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Thunder.

Collins only logged 24 minutes in this loss Thursday, but that was more than enough to continue the strong scoring numbers he's been delivering of late. The big man has posted double-digit points in all but one of his 10 January contests, a span in which he's averaging 15.1 points per contest while shooting 61 percent from the floor.