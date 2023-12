Collins provided eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to New Orleans.

Collins didn't do much on offense in this game, but he didn't have too many touches to make an impact, although the 12 rebounds were certainly a nice outcome for fantasy managers who have Collins rostered in category-based leagues. Collins is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in December.