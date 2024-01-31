Collins registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 loss to New York.

Collins might have needed 12 shots to score 11 points, but the big man still ended with a double-double, and he continues to produce on both ends of the court despite holding a secondary role in Utah's offensive scheme. He's averaging 15.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 blocks per game in January.