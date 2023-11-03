Collins finished Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Magic with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 33 minutes.

Collins is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and outside of recording his fourth double-double through six games, he also posted a season-high mark in points. Collins is showing the upside he couldn't live up to as a member of the Hawks, and his fantasy upside has risen considerably compared to 12 months ago. He looks like a pivotal pice of the Jazz's offensive scheme in the frontcourt alongside Lauri Markkanen.