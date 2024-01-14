Collins amassed 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 victory over the Lakers.

Collins turned in his 11th double-double of the season during the win. After a hiccup against the Raptors, Collins redeemed himself with a great total, but his role with the first unit isn't as secure as it looks. Although Collins has started throughout the season, there's plenty of potential breathing down his neck on the depth chart. Utah sees Walker Kessler as the center of the future, while Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven have also threatened Collins' playing time. Standout stat lines from Collins will keep the others at bay for now, but the Jazz have every intention of giving Kessler more work.