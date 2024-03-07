Collins closed Wednesday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls with 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Collins was dominant on offense and posted his best tally of the season, which is even more impressive considering his struggles with his three-point shooting. Collins surpassed the 20-point mark just for the fifth time this campaign, but the veteran forward has been really consistent with his contributions. Collins has scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances while posting three double-doubles in that span.