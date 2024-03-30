Collins closed with 30 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Rockets.

Collins delivered his best scoring output of the campaign, and he's ending the season on a strong note since he's posted 20 or more points in there of his last four appearances. The veteran big man is averaging 19.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in March and has established himself as a reliable scoring alternative for the Jazz knowing he shares the scoring duties with the likes of Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder).