Collins had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

Collins led the way for an understrength Jazz team, dropping a team-high 17 points. While he has scored double-digits in every game this season, his peripheral numbers have been a little underwhelming. As the 100th-ranked player in standard leagues, he is deserving of a roster spot. With that said, managers would love to see a bit more from him on both ends of the floor moving forward.