Collins ended Friday's 117-103 loss to the Clippers with 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 35 minutes.

Collins matched a season high with 29 points in the loss, and despite the poor result, this is the kind of performance the Jazz need while they continue to cope without Lauri Markkanen in the lineup. The team continues to experiment with the center position, but Collins has been a steady presence as a frontcourt menace at the four spot.