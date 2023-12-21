Collins supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old big remained on the second unit and saw a smaller workload than usual for a second straight game since returning from a non-COVID illness that cost him four contests, but Collins looked like he might be ready to move back into the starting five. Simone Fontecchio, who has started 13 straight games but has seen his numbers begin to decline, who be the most likely candidate to get bumped to the bench should Collins reclaim a starting job.