Collins provided 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder.

The 27-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, but he didn't get a whole lot of help -- the Jazz were down by 21 at halftime, and only three of Collins' teammates even wound up scoring in double digits. The 26 points were Collins' best offensive performance since Nov. 14. After missing most of January with a hip injury and an illness, he's averaging 19.6 points, 7.3 boards, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 threes, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals through eight appearances in February while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.