Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Collins will miss his first game of the season due to an illness. Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) are also out, so Simone Fontecchio, Taylor Hendricks, Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven will likely all play extended minutes. Collins' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks.