Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup and will officially be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Whether he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers remains to be seen, but Taylor Hendricks, Simone Fontecchio and Luka Samanic could see increased run Wednesday.