Konchar (neck/recently traded) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Orlando.

Konchar was dealing with a neck injury that caused him to miss two consecutive games prior to his trade from the Grizzlies to the Jazz on Tuesday. He mostly served in a rotational role off the bench for Memphis before the move, and Konchar will have to battle with Svi Mykhaiuliuk, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski for consistent minutes off the bench. Konchar is averaging 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 14.5 minutes per game this season.