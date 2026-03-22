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Jazz's John Konchar: Good to go Saturday
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1 min read
Konchar (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Konchar is set to return from a one-game absence. He's likely to see a very modest role off the bench Saturday.
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