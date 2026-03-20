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Jazz's John Konchar: Iffy to face Philadelphia
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1 min read
Konchar (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Konchar is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a right quadriceps contusion. His absence would open up more minutes for guys like Blake Hinson, Cody Williams and Bez Mbeng.
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