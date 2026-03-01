Konchar amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Konchar not only moved back to the bench, but he also logged just 15 minutes, the fewest he has played since arriving in Utah. While his role is seemingly going to shift on a nightly basis, he did manage to rack up another two steals, bringing his total steals to 17 in his past five games. Given the uncertainty, managers should view him as nothing more than a schedule-based streaming consideration.