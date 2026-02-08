Konchar ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 120-117 loss to the Magic.

Cleared to make his Jazz debut after he was acquired from the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Konchar was part of the team's initial 10-man rotation to open the first half of Saturday's contest. The defensive-minded wing produced well during his time on the court, but Konchar's minutes could still remain volatile over the final few months of the season. The Jazz are clearly prioritizing player development over wins, and the 29-year-old Konchar may not be part of the club's long-term plans, so it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually fell out of the rotation.