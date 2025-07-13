Tonje (ankle) has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday's Summer League game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tonje is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which puts him in danger of missing Sunday's matchup. The Wisconsin product missed the team's last Summer League game in the Salt Lake City Summer League and the first game in Las Vegas due to the injury. If he's ultimately ruled out Sunday, the next opportunity for him to suit up will be Monday against the Spurs.