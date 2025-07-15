Tonje finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 93-91 Summer League overtime loss to the Spurs.

Tonje made a strong impression in his Summer League debut after missing time with a sprained ankle, sinking four three-pointers. Though he was selected No. 53 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, the All-American from Wisconsin offers a polished offensive game and will look to carve out a role in the Jazz's 2025-26 rotation.