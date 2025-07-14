Tonje (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Monday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tonje is set to make his Summer League debut Monday after missing time with a sprained ankle. The 2025 second-round pick earned All-American honors at Wisconsin last season, where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three across 37 games.