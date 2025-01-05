Juzang will start Sunday's game against the Magic.
Juzang enters the starting five due to Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (personal) being sidelined. In two starts this season Juzang holds averages of 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.
