Juzang will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Juzang will revert to his bench role for the Jazz, with the team going with Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh in the starting lineup. In 45 games in a reserve role, the 23-year-old guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Part of first unit against Hornets•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Leading scorer off bench in loss•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Slides back to bench•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Back in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Scores season-high 27 points•