Juzang will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Juzang will revert to his bench role for the Jazz, with the team going with Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh in the starting lineup. In 45 games in a reserve role, the 23-year-old guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.