The Jazz called Juzang up from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars and are making him available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Utah having already ruled out four players for Tuesday's game due to injury or illness, Juzang looks like he'll get the rare chance to dress for the NBA squad. The two-way rookie out of UCLA has yet to make his NBA debut and likely won't be part of head coach Will Hardy's rotation Tuesday.