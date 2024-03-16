Juzang recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-122 victory over Atlanta.

The second-year wing shattered his prior career NBA scoring high of 11 with an impressive effort from long distance -- Juzang was just 2-for-14 on three-point attempts this season coming into the game. The absence of Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps) has created an opening in the Jazz rotation that Juzang has done his best to fill -- in three of the five games Markkanen has missed so far, Juzang has played at least 20 minutes.