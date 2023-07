Juzang (ankle) will play in Wednesday's Summer League game against Philadelphia, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Juzang has been battling a right ankle sprain during the early portions of the offseason and missed Utah's Summer League opener but will be available for Wednesday's tilt. The second-year guard figures to share backcourt duties with Keyonte George, Ochai Agbaji and Colbey Ross Wednesday, though it's unclear if Juzang will be limited by the injury in any capacity.