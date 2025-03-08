Juzang is not in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Raptors on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Juzang will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Collin Sexton, who missed Wednesday's loss to the Wizards due to a left ankle injury. Juzang had his best outing of the season Wednesday, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes.