Juzang didn't play in Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Juzang dealt with a left quadriceps late in Summer League action, but he wasn't on Utah's injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. While he appears to have moved past the quadriceps issue, he isn't likely to see too much playing time in the NBA early in the 2023-24 season after rejoining the team on a two-way deal during the offseason.