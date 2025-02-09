Juzang racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist over 25 minutes during Saturday's 130-110 loss to the Clippers.

The sharpshooter finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Jordan Clarkson (24 points) and Keyonte George (21 points). Juzang also supplied a game- and season-high three swipes, albeit in a losing effort. The 23-year-old has appeared in three consecutive contests following a 12-game absence due to a fractured right hand, during which he has averaged 9.7 points and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 42.9 percent from downtown in 17.3 minutes per contest.