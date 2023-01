Juzang tallied 30 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists during Thursday's win over the Ignite.

Juzang shot the ball much better than his previous outing, as the guard managed 52.9 percent overall shooting Thursday compared to 30.8 percent a game prior. The UCLA product is averaging 18.2 points in the G League this season.