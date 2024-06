The Jazz extended a qualifying offer to Juzang on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Juzang's role grew with the Jazz towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign, so it's not a surprise to see that they are interested in keeping the score-first guard around. Juzang spent a lot of time in the G League as well, but in his 20 appearances with the Jazz, he produced averages of 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.