Juzang (quadriceps) signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Juzang missed Utah's final Summer League game due to a left quadriceps contusion, and it's unclear how long the issue will impact him. Despite his recent absence, he had an encouraging Summer League performance, averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.4 minutes per game over two appearances. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on a two-way deal with the Jazz and will attempt to build upon his results during the 2023-24 season.