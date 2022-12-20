Juzang (wrist) played 21 minutes for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars in Monday's 109-104 loss to the Capital City Go-Go, finishing with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists.

Juzang's 21-minute appearance with Salt Lake City marked the two-way player's first at either the NBA or G League level since Nov. 18, as the rookie had been sidelined for a month with a Grade 3 sprain of his right wrist. The 6-foot-6 wing isn't expected to be part of the NBA rotation at any point this season and should continue to receive most of his opportunities in the G League.