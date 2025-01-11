Juzang (hand) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Suns.
Juzang has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a right hand fracture, which could cause him to miss additional time. With Brice Sensabaugh (conditioning) also out, Cody Williams will likely receive increased playing time. Juzang's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Brooklyn.
