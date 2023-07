Juzang won't play in Monday's Summer League matchup versus Oklahoma City due to an undisclosed injury, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Juzang might miss the first few games of the 2023 Summer League. The undrafted product out of UCLA operated under a two-way contract last year and made 18 NBA appearances, averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.