Juzang will start Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Cody Williams is out with an illness Monday, opening up a spot in the first unit for Juzang. Over 12 games as a starter this year, Juzang has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes.