Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Juzang will start Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Cody Williams is out with an illness Monday, opening up a spot in the first unit for Juzang. Over 12 games as a starter this year, Juzang has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes.

More News