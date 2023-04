Juzang accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 loss to Oklahoma City.

After not seeing any playing time in the last two contests, Juzang was back in the rotation during Thursday's blowout loss. Over his first 16 NBA appearances, the undrafted rookie out of UCLA has averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.