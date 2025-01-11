Juzang (hand) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Juzang has started five of Utah's last six games, but right hand soreness is jeopardizing his status for Saturday. If the 23-year-old can't go against the Suns, the Jazz could be forced to turn to Cody Williams and Patty Mills for significant minutes, as Keyonte George (heel) has already been ruled out.